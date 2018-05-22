'Double Dare' Reboot Taps YouTube Star Liza Koshy as Host

The revival of the classic game show is set to debut June 25 on Nickelodeon with Marc Summers to return as the commentator.

Nickelodeon has found its new Double Dare host.

YouTube star and actress Liza Koshy (Freakish) has been tapped to host the revival of the classic game show, which is now set to premiere at 8 p.m. Monday, June 25.

Meanwhile, original host Marc Summers is set to return to the new version of the show, providing color commentary on the challenges along with his vast knowledge of the game.

The news comes a month after Nickelodeon announced it was reviving the show with a 40-episode order.

Double Dare, which became a hit for the network when it premiered in 1986, features two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy, physically challenging stunts and, finally, taking part in an obstacle course that includes a human hamster wheel, gigantic mouth, wringer and the Double Dare nose.

Double Dare originally aired from 1986-93 on Nickelodeon, making it the network's longest-running game show. Various iterations have aired in syndication, Fox and Nickelodeon, including, most recently, a Double Dare Reunion Special that aired in 2016 on Nick at Nite commemorating the show's 30th anniversary.

"This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live!" said Koshy of her new gig. "From watching Double Dare to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose-picking."

Added Summers, who was the show's host from 1986-93: "I can't think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together — those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today's kids. It's an honor to be a part of this reboot."

Summers and Koshy also are serving as executive producers, along with Peter Herschko and Josh Silberman. Double Dare is produced for Nickelodeon by FremantleMedia North America.

Meanwhile, attendees at VidCon 2018 will get the chance to play a version of Double Dare in Anaheim this summer; another live experience will be stations at Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America in Minneapolis.

Watch Nickelodeon's announcement video below.