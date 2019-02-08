'Downton Abbey' Creator Julian Fellowes Lands Limited Series at Epix

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is delving back into England's past with a six-part limited series that will air on Epix in the United States.

Fellowes will reteam with Downton producer Carnival Films for Belgravia, an adaptation of his novel set in early 19th-century London. The series will air on ITV in the U.K. and run day-and-date on Epix in the U.S. Production is set to begin in the spring.

"Belgravia is everything we could ask for — great storytelling, incredible production value and top-notch auspices," said Epix president Michael Wright. "It absolutely defines the kind of programming we're looking for at Epix, and we can’t wait to dive in with our partners at Carnival Films and ITV — along with this terrific creative team — to bring Belgravia to life."

Set in the upper echelons of London society in the 19th century (the series title refers to a posh district of London, not the fictional country in Vanessa Hudgens' Netflix movie The Princess Switch), the series follows the Trenchard family, who accept an invitation to a now-legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the evening of the Battle of Waterloo. It sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come.

Carnival Films' Gareth Neame will executive produce along with Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (the 2008 Sense and Sensibility) is set to direct, with Colin Wratten producing.

"It's fantastic to be working once again with Julian, a master storyteller," said Neame. "In Belgravia he has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out. We are delighted to be partnering with ITV once again and look forward to working with Epix to introduce U.S. audiences to this fantastic event series."

In addition to Belgravia, Fellowes' long-in-development NBC series The Gilded Age is slated to begin production in 2019. A Downton Abbey movie is also scheduled for theatrical release in September.