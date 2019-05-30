'Downton Abbey' Alum Heads to UCP's 'Brave New World'

Jessica Brown Findlay will star with Alden Ehrenreich and Harry Lloyd in the adaptation of Aldous Huxley's classic novel.

The series adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World has found its third lead.

Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) will star opposite Alden Ehrenreich and Harry Lloyd in the UCP/Amblin TV series, which received a straight-to-series order from USA in February.

Findlay will play Lenina Crowne, a worker at the Beta Plus Hatchery who has started to question her place in the strict social order of the New World. She and Bernard Marx (Lloyd, Counterpart), per UCP's logline, "have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning."

Brave New World has taken a long path to the screen. It was initially developed at Syfy back in 2015, with Les Bohem (Syfy's Taken) attached to write. Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor replaced Bohem in 2016. The version that earned a series pickup has David Wiener (Homecoming) as writer and showrunner, working alongside Morrison and Taylor.

Published in 1932, Brave New World is considered a classic, with Modern Library naming it among the 100 best English-language novels of the 20th century.

Wiener, Morrison, Amblin's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero), who's directing the first episode, are executive producers of the series. Taylor is an EP on the first episode.

Findlay, whose credits also include Harlots, is repped by WME, Management 360 and Troika.