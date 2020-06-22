Dr. Anthony Fauci to Be Subject of HBO Max Anthology

'Outliers,' based on Maclolm Gladwell's book and exec produced by Brian Grazer, is in the works at the streamer.

HBO Max is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwell's book Outliers — with Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as its first subject.

The project hails from Imagine Television and CBS Television Studios, with Imagine's Brian Grazer among the executive producers. Greg Walker (DC Universe's Titans) will write and exec produce; Gladwell is also an executive producer.

"I am thrilled to be working with my longtime friend Malcolm Gladwell on this creative collaboration,” said Grazer. “Malcolm and I have known each other for over 15 years, and every time I speak to him, I find it to be a richer day. I’ve been a fan of all his books, and Outliers provides the perfect framework for a groundbreaking series."

The potential series will be a mix of historical drama and biopic, focusing on a different subject each season. It will take a detailed look at why people are successful, what makes them successful and at what cost. It will also delve into the historical situation which led to their having an outsize imprint on society.

Fauci, who has been among the key voices in the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, has advised six presidents on domestic and global health issues, from HIV/AIDS to Ebola. The show will be partly based on New Yorker writer Michael Specter's profile of Fauci.

"The point of my book Outliers was that we need to tell the story of success in different ways, looking at the way talent is affected by luck and circumstance and culture and context," said Gladwell. "I’m thrilled that Imagine wants to take the same approach to storytelling on television."

Walker, Grazer and Gladwell executive produce with Imagine's Ron Howard and Samie Kim Falvey. James Seidman is overseeing the project for Imagine.

Outliers joins a list of shows in the works at the month-old HBO Max that also includes a reboot of 1980s sitcom Head of the Class, a dark comedy starring Jean Smart from three alumni of Broad City, a Gossip Girl update and three shows from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, among others.

Deadline first reported the news.