Dr. Anthony Fauci Jokes Brad Pitt Should Play Him on 'SNL'

The NBC sketch series is returning with a special, remote episode this weekend.

After a serious Friday segment on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci had to laugh when he was asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota who he would like to play him when Saturday Night Live returns this weekend.

At first, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he hoped he was not a character on the show, but when pressed a tad and given some options, it was clear who he wanted.

"Oh, Brad Pitt, of course," he said with a chuckle. Another actor who has been floated as a possible SNL Fauci is Ben Stiller, Camerota noted.

Dr. Fauci has become a household name for his matter-of-fact delivery of information during White House press conferences amid the pandemic.

News that SNL would return broke Thursday; the plan being a special remote episode.

Saturday's episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, will include the popular "Weekend Update" segment as well as other original content from SNL castmembers. There will not be a host.

It is unclear if SNL will return on a regular weekly basis or if the special is a standalone test of sorts.

