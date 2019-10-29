'Dr. Oz' Food-Focused Spinoff Headed to Syndication

Sony is taking a food-centric spinoff of The Dr. Oz Show to the syndication market.

The studio is planning for a fall 2020 launch for The Good Dish, which grew out of popular segments on Dr. Mehmet Oz's daytime show that offer recipes and kitchen shortcuts. The Chew veteran (and Mehmet Oz's daughter) Daphne Oz, Vanessa Williams, Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and chef and former Next Food Star winner Jamika Pessoa will host the series, which comes from Mehmet Oz's ZoCo Productions.

"We have experienced overwhelming feedback from our audiences on 'The Dish on Oz' cooking segments, which have been recently featured on The Dr. Oz Show," said John Weiser, president, first run television at Sony. "When Daphne Oz and this all-star ensemble were available, we recognized the opportunity for viewers, advertisers and local broadcast stations. We have on-air tested this format and talent for two years perfecting this show we are now bringing to market. Spinoffs have the highest success rate of converting into multiyear franchises. In fact, spinoffs gave us the great Dr. Oz straight from Oprah."

Said Daphne Oz, "I am so excited to have this opportunity to return to daytime television with a show that highlights food and conversation worth celebrating. I'm thrilled to be working with Vanessa, Gail and Jamika to offer viewers a unique perspective on how to tell our stories and share our traditions through the recipes that make us feel at home."

Added Williams, “Our hope is to fill The Good Dish with inspiration, expert opinions and daily delicious fun with friends that will bring everyone to the table."

Dr. Oz Show executive producers Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader will have the same titles on The Good Dish. Sony also distributes two of this season's new syndicated series, talker The Mel Robbins Show and game show America Says.

The show is the second syndicated strip headed to the market for fall 2020. Nick Cannon is also set to host a talk show for Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury.