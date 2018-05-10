Watch the Politically Charged Trailer for RuPaul's 'Drag Tots' (Exclusive)

They came to slay — and they came to play. RuPaul and some of the most beloved contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race have banded together for Drag Tots, a new animated series set in a grammar school for tiny drag queens.

In the show's first trailer, exclusively revealed on The Hollywood Reporter, a voiceover warns that the world is "on the brink of chaos" because of President Donald Trump and his controversial administration. After a clip is shown of Trump touting his plan to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, the voiceover suggests a quick-fix to all of today's political unrest: "baby drag queens."

Next, Bianca Del Rio (Dina Saur), Adore Delano (Roxy Moron), Latrice Royale (Lady Liber T), Valentina (Arugula) and Detox (Donatella Mewhattodoo) are seen doing their best to combat 2018's tense cultural climate with fierce looks and "glitter powers." School mascot Corny the Unicorn, a magical talking taxidermy head voiced by RuPaul himself, is also there to help lighten the mood with cheesy jokes and Drag Race references.

Drag Tots — exec produced by RuPaul, World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey and WOW's Tom Campbell — will be integrated into DragCon programming this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Attendees will be able to take photos with the characters, as life-size versions will be on-site to promote the show.

Watch the trailer below. Drag Tots premieres June 28 on streaming service WOW Presents Plus.