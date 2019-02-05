Dramas from 'Aquaman,' 'Lucifer' Writers Land Fox Pilot Orders

'Deputy' comes from 'Aquaman' co-writer Will Beall, and 'Lucifer' developer Tom Kapinos is behind a series set at a wedding.

Fox has doubled its slate of drama pilots with orders for a pair of shows.

The network has greenlit Deputy, a pilot about an L.A. County sheriff's deputy who suddenly is elevated to the department's top job, and an untitled show set at a wedding from Lucifer and Californication creator Tom Kapinos.

Deputy comes from Aquaman co-writer Will Beall, Entertainment One, which is co-producing with Fox, and Cedar Park. It centers on Bill Hollister, a career lawman who's comfortable kicking down doors but utterly lost in staff meetings. But when the L.A. County sheriff dies unexpectedly, Bill is named acting sheriff and put in charge of a 10,000-strong force.

David Ayer (Suicide Squad, Bright) will direct and executive produce with his Cedar Park partner, Chris Long, and Beall. Cedar Park has a first-look deal with eOne.

Beall's other credits include creating the CBS series Training Day, based on the 2001 movie written by Ayer. Beall is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Jeff Frankel.

The Kapinos drama — which had the working title Let's Spend the Night Together earlier in its development — comes from 20th Century Fox TV and Endemol Shine North America. It's based on a French series, Quadras, and the first season would take place over a single night at a wedding. The show would explore the romantic lives of the wedding party and delve into the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

Kapinos executive produces with director Samaa Hamri, Sharon Levy, Francois-Xavier Demaison and Nicolas Coppermann.

Kapinos developed Lucifer for Fox but stepped back after the pilot episode; he retained an executive producer credit throughout the series' run on the network. He also created Californication, which ran for seven seasons on Showtime.

The two pilots join Southern Gothic soap Filthy Rich and crime show Prodigal Son on Fox's drama pilot slate for 2019-20.