Drew Barrymore Eyes Daytime Talk Show

The actress is filming a pilot this week, potentially adding another big name to a suddenly hot syndication market.

Drew Barrymore is considering a move to daytime TV.

The actress is filming a pilot for a potential talk show this week in New York for CBS Television Distribution, which would likely be under consideration for the 2020-21 season if it moves forward. She'll also be an executive producer on the show.

CBS declined comment.

The pilot marks the second time Barrymore, who's coming off Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix and CBS' talent competition The World's Best, has considered a daytime talker. She had discussions with Warner Bros. TV in 2016 about a series but the project never came together.

It's early days, but should Barrymore and CBS TV Distribution move forward, it would potentially add another big name to a burgeoning syndicated market. Several high-profile shows are set to launch in the fall, including talkers hosted by Kelly Clarkson (from NBCUniversal), Tamron Hall (Disney/ABC) and Mel Robbins (Sony), plus Jerry Springer's court show Judge Jerry (NBCU) and game shows 25 Words or Less (Fox Television Stations), hosted by Meredith Vieira, and America Says (Sony).

CBS Television Distribution syndicates talk shows Dr. Phil — which has been the top-rated daytime talker for three years running — Rachael Ray and The Doctors, along with court shows Judge Judy and Hot Bench, game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy (both of which are produced by Sony) and newsmagazines Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition and DailyMailTV.

Variety first reported the news.