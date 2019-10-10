Drew Barrymore Officially Set to Headline Daytime Talker for CBS TV Distribution

The actress had filmed a pilot for the syndicated show, set to launch in fall of 2020, over the summer.

Drew Barrymore is officially coming to daytime TV.

The actress will headline and executive produce a syndicated talk show for CBS Television Distribution, set to launch in the fall of 2020, it was announced today.

The news comes after Barrymore, who recently starred on Netflix's zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet and was one of the judges on CBS' talent competition The World's Best, filmed a pilot for the potential program in August.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said in a statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

CBS Global Distribution Group chief operating and financial officer Steve LoCascio added, “Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air – her show will energize any station’s lineup,” LoCascio said. “We’re looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020.”

The CBS Television Stations group will air the show in a number of markets including WCBS-TV in New York and KCBS-TV in Los Angeles.

“We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years,” said CBS TV Stations president Dunn. “We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers.”

Barrymore joins a star-studded syndication market that this season launched daytime talkers hosted by Kelly Clarkson (from NBCUniversal), Tamron Hall (Disney/ABC) and Mel Robbins (Sony) as well as Jerry Springer court show Judge Jerry (NBCU), the Meredith Vieira-hosted game show 25 Words or Less (Fox TV Stations) and America Says (Sony).

Joining Barrymore as executive producers on her show are Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell, who also executive produced Santa Clarita Diet. Barrymore is also an executive producer on Elizabeth Banks' upcoming Charlie's Angels movie and stars in and executive produces the rom-com The Stand-In.

The actress previously had discussions with Warner Bros. TV in 2016 about a daytime talker but the project never came together.

CBS TV Distribution also syndicates talk shows Dr. Phil— which has been the top-rated daytime talker for three years — Rachael Ray and The Doctors, along with the court shows Judge Judy and Hot Bench, the game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy (both produced by Sony) and the newsmagazines Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition and DailyMailTV.