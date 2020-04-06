Animated Comedy 'Duncanville' Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

The effort from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully is the second rookie animated series to score an early pickup at the network.

Fox continues to invest in its animated space.

The independent broadcast network has handed out an early second season renewal for rookie animated series Duncanville.

The series, a co-production between Disney's 20th Century Fox TV, Universal TV and Fox Entertainment, is co-created by Amy Poehler and married duo Mike and Julie Scully and joins fellow freshman animated comedy Bless the Harts as having earned an early pickup at the network.

Duncanville — which features a voice cast that includes Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry — also joins animated veterans The Simpsons and Family Guy on Fox's 2020-21 broadcast schedule.

“Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said Monday in a statement. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

Duncanville's freshman season is averaging a combined 2.3 million total multiplatform viewers and ranks as Fox's most-streamed new comedy. Bento Box Entertainment, which Fox purchased last year, handles the physical animation on the series. Dave Becky also executive produces.

Animated series typically take a year to deliver episodes and require early renewals to meet production deadlines. Animated shows including The Simpsons have largely been unaffected by the industry-wide production shutdown that has ground much of the TV industry to a halt.