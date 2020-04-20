Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae Team for HBO Wrestling Show

The project comes from Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions and Rae's eponymous company.

HBO is getting back into the ring with Dwayne Johnson.

The WWE legend and former Ballers star will executive produce a show about backyard wrestling that's in development at the premium cabler. His Seven Bucks Productions partner, Dany Garcia, and Insecure creator and star Issa Rae are also executive producing.

Titled Tre Cnt (or Tre Count), the show centers on Cassius Jones, a dock worker and struggling pro wrestler who lives in Houston's Third Ward, also known as The Tre. It will follow working-class family, neighbors, and friends of Cassius who come together — pooling their talents, resources, savvy, and dreams — to build a unique hip-hop centric backyard-wrestling empire from nothing, with Cassius using inherited life insurance money and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to start his American dream.

Mohamad El Masri (HBO's Here and Now, Apple's forthcoming Brie Larson CIA drama) is writing and executive producing, and Judah Miller (American Dad, Crashing) is set to serve as showrunner. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions also exec produce along with Rae and Montrel McKay of Issa Rae Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment's Dave Becky, Tom Lassally and Jonathan Barry.

