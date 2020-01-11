Dwayne Johnson to Star in NBC Comedy 'Young Rock' Inspired by His Life

Former 'Fresh Off the Boat' showrunner Nahnatchka Khan will oversee the 11-episode, straight-to-series comedy via her new overall deal with Universal TV.

Capping off his first time before press as NBC Entertainment chairman, Paul Telegdy delivered yet another surprise.

The network has handed out a straight-to-series, 11-episode order for Dwayne Johnson comedy Young Rock, inspired by his life and featuring the mega-star.

Johnson will appear in every episode as the focus and inspiration of the series will be on his formative years. The single-camera comedy will be co-written by former Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan and her longtime collaborator Jeff Chiang. Both will exec produce alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions' Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

The comedy hails from Universal Television, which inked the Khan — who created ABC's Fresh Off the Boat — to a rich eight-figure overall deal last year that saw her move her Fierce Baby Productions single from her longtime home at 20th Century Fox TV. The company's credits include ABC's Don't Trust the B— in Apartment 23, on which Khan worked with Chiang.

A premiere date for the series has not yet been determined but given that NBC's midseason schedule is set, Young Rock will likely be for the 2020-21 broadcast season. This is the second straight-to-series pickup that will likely be earmarked for NBC next season and joins Ted Danson's L.A. mayoral comedy from 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Johnson most recently hosted and produced NBC's unscripted series The Titan Games, which has already been renewed for a second season. The mega-star can currently be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, which has grossed more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. He next stars in Disney's Jungle Cruise feature.

ohnson currently stars in “Jumanji: The Next Level” which has grossed over $600M worldwide and will next star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” Johnson and Garcia will also return to executive produce the second season of NBC’s “The Titan Games,” Johnson also serves as host.

Broadcast networks continue to look to recognizable stars as well as reboots and revivals as a way to cut through an increasingly crowded scripted landscape that, in 2019, featured a record 532 scripted originals.

Young Rock capped a busy morning at TCA for Telegdy, who also announced a three-season renewal for medical drama New Amsterdam, the return of Fey and Amy Poehler as hosts for the 2021 Golden Globes, a pickup for unscripted series Making It and a nature docuseries from BBC Studios.



