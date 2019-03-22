'Dynasty' Adds Fan-Favorite Character to Help Offset Departures

Michael Michele will join The CW's soap late in the season and could be a regular in season three.

After a couple of high-profile departures from its cast, Dynasty is now bringing on someone new.

Michael Michele (Star, Queen Sugar) will join The CW's remake of the 1980s soap for the latter stages of season two. She'll play Dominique Deveraux, a character with roots in the original series and played for three seasons by Diahann Carroll.

Michele will recur in the final episodes of the season, with the possibility of becoming a regular in season three (Dynasty has already been renewed for 2019-20). She'll join the show as Nicollette Sheridan, who plays Alexis Carrington, is preparing to leave the series to focus on personal matters; the role may be recast for next season. (Dominique and Alexis were bitter rivals in the original show.)

Sheridan's departure comes after that of Nathalie Kelley, who played Cristal in season one, and of James Mackay having his role as Steven reduced from regular to recurring. (Ana Brenda Contreras came aboard in season two as the "real" Cristal.)

Dominique is the matriarch of the Colby family and the half-sister of Blake Carrington (Grant Show), a self-made woman known for her outrageous fashion sense and penchant for drama. She returns to Atlanta after several years in New York, where she spent the past several years seeking fame and adulation — to no avail. Her sudden and mysterious return will shake up the lives of her family.

Dynasty is among The CW's lowest-rated series, averaging under a million viewers and a scant 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the season. The CBS TV Studios show, however, has done brisk overseas business, so much so that then-CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves said in fall 2017 that it would turn a profit before it ever aired.