'E! News' to Move from L.A. to New York, Become a Morning Show

The changes are due for 2020 as the cabler expands its news footprint with additional daily and weekly programs.

E!'s flagship news program is getting a new home, in more ways than one.

E! News, which has aired at 7 p.m. ET/PT from Los Angeles for most of its life, will transition to a morning show in 2020. It will also switch coasts and originate from NBC's 30 Rockefeller Center studios in New York.

The changes to the show are part of a larger revamp of the cabler's entertainment-news programming, which include several new shows set to debut in 2020 and an expansion of late-night show Nightly Pop to four nights a week. The move of the flagship show to mornings is designed to give pop-culture fans a dose of news at the start of the day and offer insight on unfolding stories.

"The E! News footprint is unparalleled, and our growth continues with this investment in more edgy, comedic, personality-driven linear programming," said Tammy Filler, executive vp and editor in chief of E! News. "We undoubtedly live in a 24/7 world where entertainment news is just a click away, but what our viewers crave is analysis, commentary and POV that goes deeper than a headline. We are leaning into what is uniquely E! and building on our success with a second home in New York and more hours of coverage."

Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy currently anchor the nightly E! News from Los Angeles. It's unclear at the moment whether they will make the move to New York; sources tell The Hollywood Reporter E! employees will have the chance to apply for opportunities at the morning show and the new series, which will be based in both New York and Los Angeles.

In addition to the E! News morning show, another daytime offering called Pop of the Morning will be based in New York. It will be a panel show dissecting buzzworthy entertainment stories, similar to the L.A.-based Daily Pop (which will remain at noon ET/PT) and Nightly Pop, which will expand from two to four nights per week.

The other new shows are In the Room, an in-depth celebrity interview series that takes place at the subjects' homes, and BingE! Club, a weekly review series covering TV, movies, music and internet content worth consuming. Two other projects are also in development, though details are being kept quiet for the time being.