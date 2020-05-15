'East Los High' Producers Ink Amazon TV Deal

Wise Entertainment will develop new projects for the streamer as part of a first-look pact.

Wise Entertainment is on the move.

The company behind Hulu's East Los High has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the pact, Mauricio Mota and Katie Mota's company will create and develop new projects for the streamer/retail giant.

“Wise Entertainment is uniquely skilled at creating compelling entertainment that also tackles topical issues.” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of TV at Amazon Studios. “We share a common commitment to creating content for our global audience that tells an inclusive and diverse range of stories. We’re looking forward to seeing the engaging, provocative series that Wise Entertainment develops for our global Prime Video audience."

Wise, founded by writer-producer-director Katie Mota and producer Mauricio Mota, was behind five seasons of East Los High, with the series earning six Emmy nominations. The production company's larger goal is to create and produce content from a rich and diverse cross-section of voices to tell impactful, entertaining stories.

Wise Entertainment joins a long list of writer-producers with Amazon deals including Amy Sherman-Palladino, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Connie Britton, Brad Pitt's Plan B and many, many more.