Ed Brubaker Inks Overall Deal With Legendary TV

Under the pact, the comic book and TV writer will adapt some of his beloved titles and develop originals for the studio.

Legendary Television has signed another top comic creator to an overall deal.

Ed Brubaker, who created the Winter Soldier arc of Captain America that has become integral to Marvel's feature films, has signed an overall deal with the indie studio.

Under the pact, Brubaker will adapt and collaborate with other TV creators to bring some of his most iconic creator-owned properties to television.

The deal marks the latest TV gig for Brubaker, who served as a supervising producer on HBO's Westworld and worked with Nicolas Winding Refn on Amazon's upcoming Too Old to Die Young series. He is best known for his comic crime sagas like Criminal, Incognito, Fatale, The Fade Out and Kill or Be Killed, which have sold millions of copies internationally. Brubaker has earned Eisner and Harvey Awards for best writer an impressive five times. While working for DC Comics, he revamped Catwoman.

Brubaker becomes the latest top comic creator to ink a deal with Legendary. He joins Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man, Saga) at the studio. Vaughan signed an eight-figure overall deal for film and TV projects with Legendary in December to also adapt his work and create new titles for the company.

Legendary Entertainment counts features including Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune and Detective Pikachu. Legendary's TV division is readying season two of Netflix's Lost in Space, a Pacific Rim anime series and Amazon's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne entry Carnival Row.