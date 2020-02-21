Ed Helms, Randall Park to Host Hybrid Comedy 'True Story' at NBC

The pair will interview people about incredible real-life experiences that a team of performers will then re-enact.

Ed Helms and Randall Park are teaming up for a hybrid scripted and unscripted series at NBC that recounts — and re-enacts — unbelievable true stories.

The show, titled True Story, will feature the two actors and comedians talking with people about their extraordinary real-life experiences. As their stories unfold, they'll be brought to life in heightened, star-studded re-enactments by a star-studded cast. Each hour-long episode will feature two stories.

Helms is also an executive producer of the six-episode series, which comes from Warner Horizon in association with Helms' Pacific Electric Picture Co. and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

"True Story is the perfect combination of heart, humor and ingenuity that has become synonymous with the NBC Alternative brand,” said Meredith Ahr, president of NBC's Alternative and Reality Group. "We believe that truth can be stranger (and funnier!) than fiction, and Ed and Randall are the ultimate duo to help real people bring their incredible stories to life."

Added Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative president Mike Darnell, "True Story is an entirely new kind of funny television. Ed and Randall are innovators on the comedy circuit making them the perfect combination to headline this show for NBC."

The show is based on an Australian series, True Story With Hamish & Andy; creators Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee and Ryan Shelton executive produce with Helms, Pacific Electric's Mike Falbo and showrunner Nicolle Yaron (Making It).

The show is the second project in the works for former Office star Helms within the NBCUniversal family. He's also starring in and co-created comedy Rutherford Falls for the company's forthcoming streaming platform, Peacock.

"I can’t wait to bring True Story to American audiences with my buddy Randall Park," Helms said. "It’s an incredibly warm, hilarious and kind-spirited show that celebrates the lost art of laughing at ourselves ... with a little help from epic re-enactments."

Said Park, whose ABC series Fresh Off the Boat airs its series finale Friday, "I'm so excited to be part of a show that combines three of my favorite things: great stories from real people, my pal Ed Helms and couches."