Eddie Murphy Curses on 'SNL,' Censored During "Weekend Update"

In a baking competition sketch, the comedian let "shit" slip out before clapping his hands over his mouth.

During Eddie Murphy's first return to the Saturday Night Live stage since 2015, the comedian accidentally cursed in one sketch and was censored during the show's "Weekend Update."

In the "Holiday Baking Championship" sketch, Murphy played Mitch, a contestant who said he made a cake of Sonic Hedgehog that turned out to be disgusting.

While speaking to the talking hideous cake, Murphy's Mitch exclaimed, "We can still win this shit!" He quickly put his hands over his mouth after uttering the curse word on live television.

Later appearing on "Weekend Update" with Michael Che and Colin Jost as Gumby, Murphy appeared to be muted for a few seconds before making his entrance.

During his opening monologue, Murphy offered one more controversial moment.

Referencing his newborn baby, the Dolemite Is My Name actor said, "If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet." The comedian then imitated the disgraced actor, asking the audience, "Who is America’s dad now?"