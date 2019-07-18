Eddie Murphy Plans Return to Stand-Up in New 'Comedians in Cars' Clip (Exclusive)

"Everything has to be right," the actor-comedian tells Jerry Seinfeld in an episode for the Netflix show's upcoming 11th season, which premieres July 19.

It's been years since Eddie Murphy performed a stand-up set, but, as he tells host Jerry Seinfeld in an exclusive clip from Netflix's upcoming 11th season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, he may stage a comeback soon.

"You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy. You know that, right?" Seinfeld tells Murphy.

Murphy says Seinfeld isn't the first one to express interest, revealing that late comedian Don Rickles would pester him repeatedly about coming back to perform.

"I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right," Murphy says. "You have to get up there and start working out."

For Murphy, coming back to the comedy scene means working the clubs again.

"You should buy the Comic Strip, and I'll come and work out there," Murphy suggests.

"If you want to do that, I'll do it. I'll call it Jerry Seinfeld's Comic Strip," Seinfeld responds.

Murphy is one of several guests who sit in the passenger seat in the newest season of Seinfeld's show. Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Sebastian Maniscalo, Melissa Villasenor, Barry Marder and Bridget Everett will also appear.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee's 11th season premieres July 19.

Watch the clip below.