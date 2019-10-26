Eddie Murphy Talks Channeling Bruce Lee, Reveals the Strange Question Obama Asked Him

During his interview on 'The Late Show,' Murphy opened up about his upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' hosting gig and his new movie 'Dolomite is My Name,' in which he plays late comedian Rudy Ray Moore.

Eddie Murphy is making the rounds again on late-night shows, and prior to his anticipated return to Saturday Night Live in December, he stopped by The Late Show to talk about his comedic inspirations and the strange question he was asked by then-President Barack Obama while receiving the Mark Twain Prize in 2015.

Firstly, Murphy recalled the former president asking him, "When are you going to do stand up again?" This is a question the comedian has been asked by many industry figures and fans over the years, and he recently revealed in an episode of the Netflix podcast Present Company that he'll be embarking on a stand up tour in 2020.

Colbert was curious if Murphy had performed his Obama impression at that time, however the comedian replied, "I don't really know if I do a good Obama." Elaborating more on his interaction with Obama, Murphy shared that his hair was a topic of conversation due to the lack of grey hairs. He remembered one strange question in particular, "[Obama] said, 'what kind of rinse are you using?'" Laughing about it with Colbert, Murphy touched his hair and said, "I don't have a rinse. I get grey hairs in my mustache and my nose of all places, but my hair is still black."

Colbert maximized the appearance of the legendary comic on his CBS show by asking a host of comedy- and career-related questions, including, at one point, which comedic "greats" he's inspired by. Murphy's favorites included Bill Cosby, Richard Pryor and Charlie Chaplin, but he said he "aspired" to be most like Pryor. Outside of comedy, Murphy also cited Muhammad Ali and Bruce Lee. When I take a gun out in a movie, I'm trying to do Bruce Lee faces," he said.

The pair went on to talk about Murphy's upcoming SNL hosting gig, which is the first time in thirty-five years that Murphy has been in the role. The Late Show host asked Murphy if audiences can expect some of his old characters like Gumby or Buckwheat, to which Murphy replied, "I would imagine." He later said, "I'm looking forward to going back and doing that stuff. I hope it's funny."

Considering his history with the show, Murphy shared, "SNL is such a big part of who I am, and you don't want to go back after thirty-five years and the show is like, 'ah, it was alright.'" Expanding upon his career, Colbert was curious if Murphy ever had a fallback in place if comedy didn't work out. "I started doing stand up when I was fifteen, and things kind of came together quick, you know." He later said that his mom was fine with him going into show business, especially when he began to bring paychecks home.

Speaking about Murphy's latest movie, Dolomite is My Name, Colbert pointed out that the comedian plays late comedy and rap icon Rudy Ray Moore, who didn't find fame until he was older. Describing who is for those who are unfamiliar, Murphy said that Moore was an "underground comedian back in the '70s and he did really really really x-rated adult humor." Moore would finance his movies himself during the black exploitation era when it was difficult to get projects made. "He was a little hero of mine," said Murphy, adding that Moore's guerrilla filmmaking style was an inspiration to him.

Watch clips of Murphy's appearance below.