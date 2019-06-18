Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen Set for 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' Season 11

Ricky Gervais, Jamie Foxx and Matthew Broderick will also join Jerry Seinfeld for a drive and a drink on the Netflix series.

Eddie Murphy will make a relatively rare TV appearance in the upcoming season of Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

The 11th season of the show debuts July 19 on Netflix. Murphy — who also stars in Netflix's movie Dolemite Is My Name, due later in the year — is among the biggest names sitting in the passenger seat with Seinfeld. The 11-episode season features a mix of A-listers, veteran comics and friends of Seinfeld, several of whom are making return appearances on the show.

The lineup for season 11 also includes Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder. Gervais, Maniscalco, Joyner and Marder have all appeared on the show before. Broderick hasn't been a guest but did help Seinfeld promote the 10th season in 2018.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee begins its new season as Seinfeld is involved with a lawsuit over the origins of the show. Christian Charles, who directed the pilot episode of the series, sued Seinfeld in 2018, alleging Charles was the one who conceived of the show.

Seinfeld's lawyer has argued that the suit should be dismissed as it was filed after the statute of limitations had expired.