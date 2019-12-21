Eddie Murphy's 'SNL' Monologue Brings Back Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle

"It's good to be here," the comedian said of his welcomed return to the NBC late-night sketch show.

Eddie Murphy returned to Studio 8H on Saturday, hosting for the first time since 1984.

The comedian's Saturday Night Live appearance had been highly anticipated by fans, seeing as his last was in 2015 for the variety sketch show's 40th anniversary. The live studio audience even chanted his name at the top of the monologue on Saturday.

The 58-year-old comedian kicked off his monologue by saying, "This is the last episode of 2019, but if you're Black, this is the first episode since I left back in 1984." Murphy then showed a photo of himself, commenting, "You know what they say: money don’t crack."

Referencing his newborn baby, Murphy said, "If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet." The comedian then imitated the disgraced actor, asking the audience, "Who is America’s dad now?"

Tracy Morgan showed up for Murphy's opening monologue, followed by fellow SNL alums Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. "If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here," Murphy told them.

"I wouldn't miss this for the world," Rock said, adding that he'd actually shown up because his kids were fans of the night's musical guest, Lizzo.

"What a moment we're having!" Murphy declared as Chapelle joined the growing SNL throwback.

"When was the last time we were together like this?" Murphy asked. "Last week when we were at Sinbad's," Rock said.

Current SNL cast member Beck Bennett tried to jump in, but Kenan Thompson promptly threw him out.

Saturday's gig marked Murphy's third time as the host of SNL, his first while a cast member in 1982 and the second in 1984, happening just six months after he'd departed from the show's cast.

The Dolemite Is My Name actor has created some of SNL's most iconic and humorous characters, and he reprised a few including Gumby and Buckwheat during the episode.