'Edge of Seventeen' TV Spinoff Set at YouTube (Exclusive)

YouTube Red is looking to add some teen angst to its lineup.

The streaming platform's subscription service has handed out a pilot-production commitment to a TV spinoff based on Hailee Steinfeld feature film Edge of Seventeen.

Based on the 2016 film from Robert Simonds' STX Entertainment, Annabel Oakes (Amazon's Transparent, Netflix's Atypical) will pen the script for the potential TV series. Kelly Fremon Craig, who wrote, directed and produced the feature, is attached to exec produce the YouTube entry.

Steinfeld, who earned a Golden Globe nomination, starred as Nadine, a teen outcast balancing strained relationships with her overly dramatic mother (Kyra Sedgwick) and her popular older brother (Blake Jenner), who begins dating her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson). Woody Harrelson co-starred as Nadine's trusted high school teacher.

The YouTube comedy, while described as a spinoff, will feature an entirely new cast and follow a high school student and her best friend as they navigate the relationships, feelings and realities of being a teenage girl. YouTube says the series will "subvert standard teen show tropes."

"Kelly Fremon Craig created an honest, hilarious and heartbreaking film with The Edge of Seventeen. It went beyond most teen movies, and was able to captivate an audience beyond those in high school," YouTube head of comedy Dustin Davis said. "We're excited to work with the entire team at STXtv and have Annabel and Kelly create a series for YouTube Red using themes from the film as inspiration."

Released in November 2016 after premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, Edge of Seventeen went on to gross $18 million worldwide on a budget of $9 million. The film has a 95 percent rating among critics and an 83 percent score among moviegoers on RottenTomatoes.com. (THR's Jon Frosch called it a "warm, winning teen-com."

"At STX, an infrastructure was built that encourages all divisions to create engaging content that can live on any platform,” said Jada Miranda, STXtv exec vp and head of scripted television. “So when critics and audiences fell in love with the The Edge of Seventeen film in 2016, we knew there was more story to tell and new ideas to explore, and from there the possibility of creating a TV version came to light. We worked closely with Kelly Fremon Craig to find a special writer like Annabel who could do just that. The YouTube audience is exactly who the original film was made for, which is why they’re the perfect fit to bring this incredibly funny and smart franchise to life."



YouTube's Edge of Seventeen is STXtv's second scripted foray in the past six months, joining National Geographic's miniseries Valley of the Boom starring Bradley Whitford and Steve Zahn.

For YouTube Red, meanwhile, Edge of Seventeen marks the latest high-profile reboot to join the subscription service following Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Oakes is repped by UTA and Kaplan Perrone Entertainment. Craig is with UTA, Kaplan Perrone and Hansen Jacobson.