This Week in TV: 'El Camino,' 'Succession' Finale, 'Supernatural' Final Season

'The Flash' and 'Riverdale' also begin their seasons, and HBO's 'Ballers' airs its series finale in the week of Oct. 7.

One of the most acclaimed shows of the past decade gets a follow-up movie, a recent Emmy winner wraps up its season and a network-defining series begins its final season. That's all on tap, along with more than 15 other notable premieres and finales, for the week of Oct. 7.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Breaking Bad has a prequel series in Better Call Saul, but the series finale in 2013 seemed like a pretty definitive endpoint for the show. Or, perhaps not. Six years after it aired, the story picks back up again in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, premiering Friday on Netflix.

El Camino follows Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman after he flees the neo-Nazi compound where he was being held in the series' final episodes. Series creator Vince Gilligan, who wrote and directed the movie, has kept details close to the vest, but told THR that the image of Jesse escaping stuck with him: "To my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, 'What did that ending — let's just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad — what did it look like?'"

The movie will presumably answer that question; it also has a theatrical run in 68 cities and will air on AMC, the show's original home, at a future date to be determined.

Also on streaming …

New: Hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow (Wednesday, Netflix) features judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. looking for the best aspiring rappers in the country; horror series The Birch premieres Friday on Facebook Watch.

Returning: Season two of Insatiable debuts Friday on Netflix.

On cable …

Finales: Everyone's favorite hateable ultra-rich family bows out for the time being when Succession airs its second-season finale at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 on HBO. The finale of The Righteous Gemstones follows at 10:10 p.m., and the series finale for Ballers comes at 11.

New: Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky brings Primal to Adult Swim at midnight Monday. The animated miniseries about a caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction will air for five consecutive nights.

Also new: Lifetime is the first to get a dramatized version of the college admissions scandal on the air with a movie titled, aptly enough, The College Admissions Scandal (8 p.m. Saturday). Nickelodeon debuts a new version of Are You Afraid of the Dark? at 7 p.m. Friday.

Returning: New seasons of Below Deck (9 p.m. Monday, Bravo), Temptation Island (10 p.m. Thursday, USA) and Gold Rush (9 p.m. Friday, Discovery).

On broadcast …

Final season: When Supernatural premiered in September 2005, The CW didn't exist yet (the show debuted on forerunner The WB). The show kicks off its 15th and last season at 8 p.m. Thursday on The CW, countless demons and back-road miles from its pilot, when two brothers (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) set out to chase down an urban legend and find their missing dad.

New/returning: The bulk of The CW's lineup also debuts this week: All American and Black Lightning at 8 and 9 p.m. Monday, The Flash at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Riverdale and newcomer Nancy Drew at 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Legacies following Supernatural at 9 Thursday, and Charmed and Dynasty at 8 and 9 p.m. Friday. PBS' Finding Your Roots also kicks off a new season at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In case you missed it …

It seems odd to think of a David E. Kelley show as being under the radar, but given the crush of premieres in recent weeks, Goliath might have gone unnoticed. The third season of the legal thriller starring Billy Bob Thornton — joined this time by Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman, Sherilyn Fenn and Griffin Dunne, among others — is streaming on Amazon.