Paramount TV Studios, Anonymous Content Nab Ex-'Teen Vogue' Editor's Memoir for TV (Exclusive)

Elaine Welteroth will executive produce an adaptation of her best-seller 'More Than Enough.'

Former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth has optioned her memoir More Than Enough for development as a TV series.

Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to the best-selling book, published in June 2019. The memoir, subtitled Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say), chronicles her life and work as the then-youngest editor in chief of a Condé Nast magazine and only the second African American to hold that title in the company's 107 years.

Welteroth, who's a judge on Bravo's Project Runway, will be a co-creator and executive producer on the project. Joy Gorman Wettels will produce for Anonymous Content.

More Than Enough tells the story of Welteroth growing up as the child of an unlikely interracial marriage and her rise through the media business, where she often found herself the only black woman in the room. She took over as editor of Teen Vogue in 2016 is credited with expanding the magazine's coverage to include politics and social justice issues in addition to fashion and pop culture. She also created and hosted the Teen Vogue Summit.

She left the magazine in early 2018 and signed with CAA. In addition to being on camera with Project Runway, she has written an episode of Freeform's Grown-ish and made cameos on both that show and its parent, ABC's Black-ish. In addition to CAA, Welteroth is repped by Janklow & Nesbit and Del Shaw.

More Than Enough is the latest collaboration between Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content. The two companies are behind Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, TNT's The Alienist and Angel of Darkness, Hulu's Catch-22 and the forthcoming Home Before Dark at Apple TV+ (which got an early season two renewal ahead of its April premiere).

The Nicole Clemens-led Paramount TV Studios also produces Amazon's Jack Ryan, USA's Briarpatch, BET's Boomerang and Dream Team and HBO Max's Station Eleven and Made for Love. The TV roster at Anonymous includes True Detective, Amazon's Homecoming, USA's recently ended Mr. Robot and Apple's Dickinson.