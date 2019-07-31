Elijah Wood Inks Legendary TV First-Look Deal

His company, SpectreVision, will focus on creating genre programming for the indie studio.

Add Elijah Wood to the rapidly growing list of actors with producing deals.

The actor, and his SpectreVision banner, has inked a first-look pact with Legendary Television.

Under the multiple-year deal, Wood and his SpectreVision partners Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller and Lisa Whalen will develop scripted series with a focus on genre concepts from dynamic storytellers. Financial terms of the pact were not immediately available.

“SpectreVision has proven itself an exemplary leader in the indie genre space, creating unique entertainment that truly captivates audiences,” said Nick Pepper, president of Legendary Television Studios. “We are thrilled to be partnering with them and look forward to developing future projects together.”

SpectreVision is the company behind arthouse films including Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Cooties. Their recent film, Daniel Isn’t Real, premiered at South by Southwest and will bow later this year. Their follow-up, Richard Stanley’s H.P. Lovecraft adaptation, Color Out of Space, is currently in post-production.

“For a boutique company like ours to expand into television meant finding exactly the right partners, and we couldn’t be happier to have found those partners in Legendary,” said Lisa Whalen, CEO of SpectreVision, as well as its parent company, Company X. “We’ve found kindred spirits in the visionary folks at Legendary, and we’re excited to create vital and ambitious television in the genre space,” said Elijah Wood, Creative Director.

As part of the deal, Claire Bargout has joined SpectreVision as director of development for scripted series.

SpectreVision becomes the latest company to ink a deal with Legendary Television, joining comic book titans Ed Brubaker and Brian K. Vaughan, among others.