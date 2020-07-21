Elisabeth Moss Inks First-Look TV Deal with Fox 21, Hulu

Elisabeth Moss is expanding her reach in Hollywood.

The Emmy-winning Handmaid's Tale star and executive producer has launched a production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, and signed a joint first-look TV deal with Hulu and Fox 21 Television Studios. As part of the deal with the two Disney-owned copmanies, Love & Squalor is developing an anthology called Black Match, with Moss attached to star.

Moss has partnered with Lindsey McManus on Love & Squalor Pictures. The former WME agent and executive at Diablo Cody's Vita Vera Pictures will be president film and TV at the newly formed company. Love & Squalor has also optioned rights to three books to develop and will produce a pair of previously announced projects starring Moss, limited series Candy and horror film Run Rabbit Run.

"I am so excited to have formed this company and established this partnership with Lindsey to find material ourselves and have real ownership as producers," said Moss. "We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works. Craig Erwich and Hulu have been amazing partners on The Handmaid’s Tale these past three seasons, and I am thrilled to be starting a creative partnership with Bert Salke and everyone at Fox 21."

Black Match is described as a psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern day Los Angeles. Moss is attached to star in the Hulu project, written by Ian McCulloch. The Handmaid's Tale and Outlander veteran Mike Barker is set to direct. Love & Squalor executive produces alongside Littlefield & Co., McCulloch and Barker.

"Elisabeth is a relentless creative force in the world of television and film, both in front of, and behind the camera," said Erwich, svp originals at Hulu. "She has been an integral part of Hulu’s success, from her Emmy-award winning performance on The Handmaid’s Tale to her singular vision for the show as an executive producer. We are honored to be the streaming home of the amazing stories she and her production company will create and cannot wait to see Love & Squalor Pictures bring Black Match to life for our viewers."

Added Fox 21 president Salke, "Lizzie Moss, in our opinion, had been a huge part of two of the greatest series of all time — Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale (Top of the Lake wasn’t too shabby either). That’s not a coincidence. She brings an intelligence and an emotional vulnerability that is exceedingly rare not just among her contemporaries but among the strongest actors in the history of the medium. That same powerful intelligence and great taste is also evident in Lizzie’s work as a producer, and we feel lucky and excited to be working with her and Lindsey as they embark on their company’s journey."

The three books Love & Squalor has optioned are Eilene Zimmerman's memoir Smacked, Emily Ruskovich's novel Idaho — both of which are set to be adapted as feature films and being pitched to buyers — and Araminta Hall's novel Imperfect Women, which will be developed for TV.