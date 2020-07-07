Elisabeth Moss Lines Up Next TV Role as Real-Life Killer Candy Montgomery

Elisabeth Moss has lined up her next TV role — and it's a killer.

The Handmaid's Tale Emmy winner has been tapped to star in limited series Candy, based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. A network is not yet attached. The series is being developed by Universal Content Productions, with the studio planning to shop the drama to premium cable networks and streaming services.

Set in 1980 Texas, Candy (Moss) had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and son and a nice house in the new suburbs — and killed her friend from church with an ax.

Mad Men and The Act Emmy nominee Robin Veith penned the script for the pilot and will exec produce alongside Nick Antosca, whom she worked with on The Act. Antosca will oversee the series via his UCP-based Eat the Cat banner along with Alex Hedlund. Moss will also exec produce alongside Lindsey McManus. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom are set as consulting producers. Moss, who worked with Veith on AMC's Mad Men, will also exec produce.

"The unique tale of Candy Montgomery is one Nick has been passionate about telling for a very long time. After working with Robin on The Act, the two crafted an incredible script that is tense, twisted and tempting,” said UCP president Dawn Olmstead. “With her range of work speaking for itself, Elisabeth is dream casting for us and the care and thoughtfulness she will bring to the complex events that unfolded really deepens the project. I wish I was already sitting on the couch in a dark room watching the opening credits right now.”

Veith also has an overall deal with UCP, under which she is developing content for all of the studio's various platforms.

"I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after Mad Men for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’" Moss said. "Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on The Act was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top. My producing partner Lindsey and I are so thrilled to be partnering with them and Alex and Scott and everyone at UCP on a show that I believe is truly going to be like no other we’ve done and will be a role like none I’ve ever played."

Candy is the latest true crime-themed scripted series at UCP, joining a roster of originals that includes Hulu's The Act, Bravo-turned-USA anthology Dirty John, a series based on Tiger King subject Joe Exotic with Kate McKinnon and Peacock's Dr. Death, among others.

Moss has season four of The Handmaid's Tale due in 2021 after the Emmy-winning Hulu series had to shut down production amid the novel coronavirus. She currently can be seen in Shirley and next has Wes Anderson's star-studded The French Dispatch and Taiki Waititi's Next Goal Wins. She's repped by WME and Independent Talent Group.