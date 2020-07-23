Elisabeth Moss to Star in Apple Thriller 'Shining Girls'

Elisabeth Moss continues to add to her TV résumé.

The Handmaid's Tale Emmy winner will star in and executive produce the thriller Shining Girls, based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel of the same name. Apple TV+ has handed out a straight-to-series order for the drama, which hails from Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and MRC Television.

Moss, who is fresh off signing a first-look TV deal with Disney's Fox 21 and Hulu, will star as a Chicago reporter who survives a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.



Silka Luisa will serve as showrunner on the series and exec produce alongside Moss and her Love & Squalor Pictures banner topper Lindsey McManus. DiCaprio and his Appian Way banner's Jennifer Davidson will also exec produce. Author Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga are also on board as EPs.



This is the latest small-screen venture for Moss, who continues to topline Hulu's award-winning The Handmaid's Tale. She is also attached to star in and exec produce Hulu anthology Black Match, a neo-noir thriller set in modern-day L.A.

Apple landed rights to Shining Girls last year after a competitive bidding process. The project has quietly been in development since with DiCaprio and Moss attached.



Shining Girls joins an Apple TV+ slate that also includes MRC's The Shrink Next Door, The Afterparty and recent Showtime transfer Hedy Lamarr.



MRC Television is a division of MRC, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.

