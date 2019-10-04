'Elite' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The Spanish teen drama has gained a following in the United States.

Netflix will keep the mystery going on Elite for another season.

The streamer has renewed the Spanish teen soap for a third run, set to air in 2020. Castmember Ester Expósito announced the news via Netflix's Twitter on Friday (watch it below), noting that season three has already finished filming.

The renewal announcement comes four weeks after season two of the series debuted. Expósito's video also notes the addition of two new members of the cast in Leiti Sene and Sergio Momo, who will play characters named Yeray and Malick.

Elite is produced by Spain's Zeta Audiovisual and creators Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. It's set at Las Encinas, an exclusive boarding school where three working-class kids (played by Itzan Escamilla, Mina El Hammani and Miguel Herrán) are sent after their school collapses.

The second-season wrapped up a murder storyline that had played out over both seasons.

Netflix has said the first season of Elite was viewed by more than 20 million member accounts worldwide. The company counts a "view" as a member watching at least 70 percent of one episode of a series or 70 percent of a feature film.

Watch the renewal announcement below.