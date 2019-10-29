Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae, Mindy Kaling Land Comedies at HBO Max

The trio, all of whom are based at WarnerMedia outlets, will executive produce original series for the streaming service.

HBO Max has teamed up with a trio of powerhouse producers on three original comedy series.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform has projects from Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling in the works, the company announced Tuesday at the formal unveiling of HBO Max. All three are based at WarnerMedia outlets — Rae at HBO and Banks and Kaling at Warner Bros. TV, where the latter signed a rich overall deal in February.

Kaling's show about three college roommates has earned a straight-to-series order, while the projects from Banks (a high school show based on DC Comics characters) and Rae (a comedy about a female hip-hop group) are in development.

"Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling are three of the most gifted women in our industry, and are now bringing their impressive, original projects to HBO Max," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max.

"These three incredible talents embody the distinct and diverse voices that will give flight to the quality HBO Max brand promise across all audiences," added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

DC Super Hero High comes from Banks' Brownstone Productions and writer Scott Weinger (Galavant, 90210) and follows a group of students at a boarding school for gifted kids. These teens are just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize they'll one day become superheroes. Banks and her Brownstone partner Max Handelman executive produce with Weinger, John D. Beck and Ron Hart; Brownstone's Dannah Shindler is a co-exec producer. Warner Horizon Scripted Television produces.

Insecure creator and star Rae's Rap Sh*t centers on a female rap group from outside Miami trying to make it into the music business. Rae is writing the pilot and executive proudcing with Montrel McKay of Issa Rae Productions, Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and 3 Arts Entertainment's Dave Becky.

Kaling's College Girls has a 13-episode, straight to series order and stems from the Mindy Project creator-star's overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. The series centers on three first-year roommates at Vermont's Evermore College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, the sexually active girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating. Kaling will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment.

HBO Max has greenlit more than a dozen original scripted series and has ordered pilots for several others that will live alongside library content from WarnerMedia properties including HBO, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and the Warner Bros. studio.