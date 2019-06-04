Elizabeth Banks Joins FX's Star-Studded 'Mrs. America'

Cate Blanchett stars in the nine-episode limited series, which also counts Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne and more among its cast.

FX's Mrs. America continues to add to its star-studded cast.

Elizabeth Banks has joined the cast of the limited series about efforts to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment starring Cate Blanchett.



The nine-episode project looks at the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). Through the eyes of the women of that era — Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem (Byrne), Betty Friedan (Ullman), Shirley Chisholm (Aduba), Bella Abzug (Martindale) and Jill Ruckelshaus (Banks) — the series will explore how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 1970s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Banks' Ruckelshaus is described as a pro-choice, socially progressive Republican who was appointed by President Ford to advance women’s rights, and fought to keep the Republican Party from being taken over by Schlafly and the Religious Right.

Banks (Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games, the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot) joins a cast that also includes Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Tracey Ullman.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who most recently co-wrote and directed Captain Marvel, will helm the first two episodes of the series and executive produce. Mrs. America hails from Emmy-winning writer Dahvi Waller (Mad Men), who will pen the script, exec produce and serve as showrunner. Two-time Oscar nominee Stacey Sher will also exec produce, alongside Blanchett and Coco Francini.

Banks, repped by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham, next stars as Bosley in Charlie's Angels, which she also wrote, produced and directed.

A premiere date for Mrs. America has not yet been determined.