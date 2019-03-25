Elizabeth Warren Admits Distrust of Barr's Judgment on Mueller Report

The Democratic senator, who visited CBS' 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on Monday night, also spoke about how the majority of people she has received questions from recently are not focused on the report but on issues that "touch their lives every day."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) visited CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night to chat with the host about the Mueller report, which was submitted Friday with no new charges, and the possible way forward for American politics.

Asked whether she trusts Attorney General William Barr’s "judgment on obstruction" — referring to whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election — Warren responded with a flat 'no.' She then added, "And you shouldn’t have to ask me if I trust it, we should see the whole report — [then] we’ll know what the basis is for the decision."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Friday that it is "imperative" the full report goes public, emphasizing that "American people have the right to the truth."

Colbert went on to ask Warren what she thinks would be "actionable" in the Mueller report, to which the senator reiterated how crucial it is to see the whole report. She then raised another issue, using her experience meeting with voters to illustrate a point about what the people really want.

"But Stephen, I really want to make a different point about this," said Warren. "Look, I spent the last couple of days in New Hampshire, I did a bunch of big public events, I took about 30 questions, just unfiltered from anybody, and then did long lines afterwards where I talked to people — probably altogether over the weekend got maybe 100 questions. Do you know how many were about the Mueller report? Zero. Because what people were asking about were the things that touch their lives every day.”

The Late Show host then commented that the Mueller report might be more of a Washington obsession, leading Warren to clarify its importance. "But as you say, there are a lot of other investigations going on," she elaborated, " but what people are focused on is what’s happening in their lives and what is going to help us decide what kind of a country we’re going to be going forward."

Warren then asked, "Are we going to be a country that just continues to work better and better for people who are richer and richer and not work for anyone else, or are we going to be a country that actually pulls that back and says, ‘No, we believe that our government and that our country can be made to work for all of us'?"

The senator concluded, "That’s the fundamental question.”