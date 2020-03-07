'SNL': Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Appearance on Fox News During Cold Open

The former presidential candidate appeared for a Fox News celebrity interview to discuss what she's been up to after her race.

Elizabeth Warren surprised Saturday Night Live viewers as a guest on Fox News during the March 7 episode.

The Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate appeared as a guest on The Ingram Angle, with Kate McKinnon playing the Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham. She described herself as "the Joey Fatone of Fox News."

McKinnon as Ingram started off the skit recapping the results of Super Tuesday. She noted Joe Biden's win and announced senator Bernie Sanders' running mate being the "ghost of Fidel Castro."

A number of cast members came onto The Ingram Show as conservative names including Jeanine Pirro (played by Cecily Strong), Donald and Eric Trump (Mikey Day and Alex Moffat) to comment on the latest news of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the final Fox News guest came as a surprise as Warren joined to talk about how she's been spending her free time. She said she's avoided Twitter, spent time with her golden retriever and read issues of Vogue.

"My friends and family have been so supportive...asking were you electable?"

She also reflects on her time on the campaign trail saying that while she enjoyed taking down billionaires, "I got to give one a swirly on live TV."

McKinnon then joined the senator dressed as her and the two started the show.