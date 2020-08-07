Elle Fanning to Topline Hulu Limited Series

'The Great' star adds her second show on the streamer in 'The Girl From Plainville.'

Elle Fanning is adding a second Hulu show to her resumé.

The star of The Great has signed on to topline a limited series called The Girl From Plainville at the Disney-owned streamer. The show, ordered straight to series, is inspired by the real-life story of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June 2017 in a controversial "texting-suicide" case.

The show will use an Esquire article by Jesse Barron as its source material. The series will explore the relationship between Carter and Conrad Roy III, the events that led to his death and her controversial conviction. Carter eventually served 11 months of a 15-month sentence after exhausting appeals in the case.

Liz Hannah (The Post, Hulu's The Dropout) and Patrick Macmanus (Peacock's Dr. Death) will serve as co-showrunners and executive produce The Girl From Plainville. Fanning and Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward will also exec produce the Universal Content Productions show. Barron and Erin Lee Carr, who directed the HBO documentary I Love You, Now Die about the case, will be consulting producers. Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus' Littleton Road Productions.

Fanning is coming off the first season of The Great at Hulu, where she stars as the future Catherine the Great. The series, which Hulu has renewed for a second season, earned Emmy nominations for writing and directing for a comedy series last week.

The Girl From Plainville joins a roster of limited series at Hulu that also includes Emmy nominees Little Fires Everywhere and Mrs. America (the latter part of the FX on Hulu vertical), Catch-22, The Act and 11.22.63.