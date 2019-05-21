Ellen DeGeneres Extends Talk Show Deal Through 2022

On a show taped Tuesday and airing Wednesday, the host announced that her Warner Bros. talk show would continue its run for two more years.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show isn't going away as imminently as some suspected.

On a show taped Tuesday and airing Wednesday, the namesake host revealed that it would continue its run for two more years. “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be doing my show for three more years,” she told the audience. “Mostly because I love doing it so much every day, but also because that takes me to the end of my car lease.”

The show was previously renewed through the 2019-2020 season and has been licensed by NBC-owned TV stations and Hearst TV stations for the 2021-2022 season.

DeGeneres also tweeted Tuesday, "Doing this show has been the ride of my life," with an accompanying video of the segment where she announced her show would be staying on for three more years.

“Ellen is, quite simply, a force of nature,” Peter Roth, president and CCO OF Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement. "Her energy, intelligence, kindness and creativity know no bounds. Whether it’s her instant connection to her guests on her flagship talk show, her warm and funny hosting on Game of Games, or the infectious enthusiasm she shares in producing everything from Little Big Shots to the animated antics of Green Eggs and Ham, it’s an honor to work alongside her. We’re thrilled to continue this fun and friendly journey with her.”

Following a New York Times profile that suggested DeGeneres was considering ending the series, the comedian and host told The Hollywood Reporter that she wasn't finished with the production yet. "I'll know when it's the end. I'll know when I feel it. And I don't feel that right now, so we'll see how long I go. But you know, I didn't think I'd go 16 years. This is crazy. I mean, most shows don't," she said.

In 2019, DeGeneres added to her plate — which includes hosting the talk show and Ellen's Game of Games as well as developing TV and film projects through her production shingle — by returning to stand-up comedy with the Netflix special Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable.

The comedian's extension of her talk-show deal hasn't stopped her from considering options after Ellen, however. "I think once I'm done with the talk show, I'm not somebody that needs to be onstage and in front of the camera all the time. I'm happy to step back when I'm done. I'll be happy to just be doing my brand and doing production," she said. "So once I'm done with the talk show, I think then you'll see me do stand-up once in a while and that's it," she told THR in May.

