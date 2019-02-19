Ellen DeGeneres' 'Green Eggs and Ham' Netflix Series Sets Voice Cast

Netflix's animated series Green Eggs and Ham has assembled a voice cast that includes Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton and Keegan-Michael Key.

The Ellen DeGeneres-produced series based on the classic Dr. Seuss book is set to debut in the fall, after being ordered back in 2015. It will greatly expand on the tale of Sam I Am and the titular dish from the book, involving rare animals, two bad guys and a bounty-hunting goat. Netflix describes it as a "postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss."

Devine (Workaholics, Modern Family) will voice Sam I Am, who in addition to loving green eggs and ham is also a wildlife rescuer who has just saved a rare Chickeraffe from a zoo and wants to take the animal back to its native habitat.

Douglas (Netflix's The Kominsky Method) plays Guy Am I, a frustrated inventor who, after a chance meeting with Sam and a mix-up of their briefcases, becomes part of the adventure.

Glazer (Broad City) will play EB, a girl who just wants a dangerous wild animal to call her own, and Keaton plays her overprotective mom, Michellee. Key (the just-canceled Friends From College) narrates the series.

The cast also features Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs.

Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) created the series and executive produces with DeGeneres, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman. The show comes from Warner Bros. Animation.

Though it's been in development for several years, Green Eggs and Ham will premiere in the midst of a major animation push for Netflix. The streamer has made a huge investment in the works of author Roald Dahl and has animated shows ranging from a Transformers origin story to the fact-based tale of a World War II infantry unit in its pipeline. The company is also opening its own in-house animation studio to feed the demand for animated series.