Ellen DeGeneres Sets 4 Series at HBO Max

HBO Max is getting into business with Ellen DeGeneres.

The WarnerMedia streaming platform has greenlit three series from the comedian — unscripted shows Ellen's Home Design Challenge and First Dates Hotel and animated kids' series Little Ellen — and is developing a fourth, a docuseries titled Finding Einstein.

DeGeneres announced the news Friday on her daytime talk show — and also gave each member of the studio audience a free two-year subscription to HBO Max, which is scheduled to launch in spring 2020.

"Ellen is a singular talent, and a powerhouse, creative triple-threat that we are lucky to have now bringing her talents to bear on behalf of HBO Max,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV. “Ellen’s flair for home design and matchmaking will most certainly inspire and delight — but HBO Max is full service, so as not to leave the kids out she’s bringing them back to the hilarious misadventures of her childhood in an imaginative animated series."

Said DeGeneres, "I'm very excited to bring my new shows to HBO Max. I don't know who Max is, but I can't wait to work with him."

Ellen's Home Design Challenge, First Dates Hotel and Finding Einstein bolster the unscripted roster at HBO Max, which also includes voguing competition Legendary and another design-centered series, the globe-trotting The Greatest Space. Little Ellen is among the first originals for HBO Max aimed at kids.

Descriptions of the four shows are below.

Ellen's Home Design Challenge | Similar to Ellen's Design Challenge, which last aired on HGTV in 2016, the series will challenge eight designers to push their creativity to the limits. DeGeneres will appear on camera to provide humorous color commentary on the designers' work. The show comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television and A. Smith & Co. Productions (which produced the HGTV show) in association with Telepictures and DeGeneres' A Very Good Production. DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman and Arthur Smith are the executive producers.

First Dates Hotel | Based on a British format, the show will bring together single people from multiple generations at a boutique hotel for an intensive, tailor-made romantic experience. After first dates at the hotel restaurant or by the pool, matched couples can decide if they want to stay for a second date. Twenty Twenty Productions, which produced the original, produces with Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative, Shed Media and A Very Good Production; DeGeneres, Kleeman, Pam Healey and Dan Peirson exec produce.

Little Ellen | A 2D animated series that follows seven-year-old Ellen on a series of misadventures in her musical hometown of New Orleans. The 15-minute series, which has a 40-episode order, is from Warner Bros. Animation and Ellen Digital Ventures, with DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II and Sam Register exec producing.

Finding Einstein | Currently in development, the docuseries — made with the blessing of the Einstein estate — aims to seek out, celebrate and support the next generation of potential Einsteins who may help change the world for the better. It's from Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative, Telepictures and A Very Good Production, with DeGeneres, Kleeman and Todd Goldman exec producing.