Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams Restart Daytime Shows

Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams are resuming production on their daytime shows after taking some time off during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Both The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show are set to begin airing new episodes on April 6. Both hosts will be filming new segments from their homes, as other talk shows in daytime and late night have done since widespread stay-home orders took effect in mid-March.

New material from Williams will be included in episodes that taped before production stopped on March 12. "I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same but I’m very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers," said Williams. "There’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other."

Said DeGeneres, "Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia. Starting Monday, you’ll be able to see it, too, and I can’t wait."

Guests for Ellen next week include Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, David Spade and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany. The show's resident dancer and DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and executive producer Andy Lassner will also make appearances.

DeGeneres and Williams join fellow daytime shows The View, Tamron Hall, Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Talk in returning to air, with their hosts and crews working remotely. Most late-night shows have adopted similar strategies as they have returned to air in the past two weeks.