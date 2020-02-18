'Ellen's Game of Games' Renewed for Fourth Season at NBC

The unscripted series has been a steady performer for the network this season.

NBC will continue its relationship with Ellen DeGeneres: The network has renewed her unscripted show Ellen's Game of Games for a fourth season.

DeGeneres announced the pickup Tuesday on her daytime talk show during a round of "Danger Word," one of the contests she features on Game of Games.

"I'm so excited. I love this show so much," said DeGeneres. "It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I’m sure you’ve seen it but if you haven’t, you’ve been missing out. We can’t wait to get started on the next round of episodes."

Game of Games, which DeGeneres hosts and executive produces, has been a steady performer for NBC in its winter run. It's averaging a 1.2 rating in the key ad-sales demo of adults 18-49 and about 5.2 million total viewers with a week of delayed viewing. While down from last season (1.7 and 7 million viewers), the current season ranks in the middle of the pack among NBC's entertainment programming.

Ellen's Game of Games comes from Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and DeGeneres' A Very Good Production. DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman are the executive producers. The series also features Stephen "tWitch" Boss as its announcer.

Game of Games joins dramas This Is Us and New Amsterdam and comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore in securing a spot on NBC's 2020-21 schedule.