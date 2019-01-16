'Ellen's Game of Games' Renewed for Season 3 on NBC

The pickup comes after two weeks of solid ratings for the show's second season.

NBC wants to keep playing Ellen's Game of Games.

The network has picked up a third season of the unscripted show following two weeks of solid ratings for its second season.

"We are delighted that America has wholeheartedly embraced this wildly entertaining and unpredictable show," said Meredith Ahr, head of alternative and reality at NBC Entertainment. "Ellen's signature humor, coupled with the clever twists she and the producers bring to each hilarious moment, puts Game of Games in a league of its own. We can't wait to get started on season three."

Hosted and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres and based on segments from her daytime talk show, Game of Games puts contestants through a series of comedic physical and trivia challenges in pursuit of a cash prize.

Season one of Game of Games was the top-rated new unscripted series of 2017-18. The first two episodes of season two have fallen below the first-season average but have still performed solidly.

The Jan. 8 premiere drew a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.53 million viewers, growing to 1.8 and 7.35 million with three days of delayed viewing. Tuesday's episode improved to 1.7 in the 18-49 demo while holding fairly steady in viewers at 6.35 million.

Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman, Derek Westervelt and David A. Hurwitz executive produce Game of Games with DeGeneres. The show comes form Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and DeGeneres' A Very Good Production.