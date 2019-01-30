TV Ratings: 'Ellen's Game of Games' Rules a Quiet Night

The broadcast networks air a lot of repeats on what had been scheduled as the night of the State of the Union.

Tuesday night was initially slated to feature the State of the Union address on the big four broadcast networks. With the federal government shutdown pushing that back a week, the networks mostly aired reruns and specials.

The exception was Ellen's Game of Games on NBC, which aired two new episodes and carried the network to an easy win among adults 18-49.

The two new episodes drew 1.6 and 1.7 ratings in the demographic, the latter tying a season high. A rerun of the show at 10 p.m. scored a 1.2, giving Game of Games the top three ratings of the night.

The annual Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials special on CBS drew a 1.0, the only other show to reach that mark on the broadcast networks. It was on par with last year's 1.1 and also had the biggest total audience of the night with 7.9 million viewers.

ABC and Fox both aired a full slate of reruns. The CW aired new episodes of The Flash, which equaled last week's 0.6 in the 18-49 demo, and Roswell, New Mexico, which slipped a tenth of a point to 0.3.

NBC easily led the primetime rankings with a 1.5 rating. CBS came in second at 0.7. ABC, Fox, The CW and Univison all averaged 0.5, and Telemundo came in at 0.4.