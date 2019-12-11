TV Ratings: 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' Delivers for NBC

NBC got an early holiday gift in Tuesday's ratings with the debut of Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways.

The special, in which Ellen DeGeneres and a host of other celebrities give gifts to deserving people, drew 6.81 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49. It grabbed a bigger total audience than a Tuesday edition of The Masked Singer on Fox and tied The Voice for the night's second-best demo rating.

The Voice, meanwhile, bounced back from last week's season lows with 8.27 million viewers — a four-week high for the Tuesday edition — and a 1.2 in adults 18-49. Making It also had the biggest audience for its two-week run so far with 3.09 million viewers, along with a 0.5 in the demo.

The Masked Singer gave Fox its best Tuesday (sports excluded) this season, scoring a 1.6 in adults 18-49 and 5.76 million viewers. Holiday comedy The Moodys concluded with a 0.5 and 1.93 million viewers, on par with its average over its first two nights.

ABC's The Conners (1.0 in adults 18-49), Bless This Mess (0.6) and Mixed-ish (0.5) all declined from their last outings two weeks ago. Black-ish (0.6), however, ticked up, and Emergence held at 0.4; both also improved in total viewers.

The Flash scored season highs of 0.6 in the 18-49 demo (tying its premiere) and 1.72 million viewers with part three of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. The episode was in line with the previous two nights' ratings for Supergirl and Batwoman. CBS aired repeats.

Fox and NBC tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime at 1.0. ABC finished third at 0.6, just ahead of the 0.5 for CBS. The CW and Univision tied at 0.4, and Telemundo drew a 0.3.

