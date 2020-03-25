Elton John Hosting Home Concert Special For Fox, iHeartMedia

In lieu of the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, postponed like everything else on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox is teaming up with iHeartRadio for a more timely initiative — a social distancing appropriate benefit concert to raise money for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Elton John is set to host the one-hour event, which will air commercial free, and performers lined up include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw — with more set to join from their respective homes, filming on personal equipment. The concert will air the same night the awards were set to, this coming Mar. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

This is the latest in a growing number of self-filmed specials and benefits to raise awareness and funds for the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Telemundo and Rosie O’Donnell hosted specials over the past weekend, and James Corden and CBS set a primetime special to be hosted from the Late Late Show host’s Los Angeles garage.

In addition to airing on Fox, the event will stream on Fox’s digital platforms.

John Sykes and Tom Poleman are executive producing for iHeartMedi, alongside Tenth Planet Productions’ Joel Gallen — who produced the multi-network telethons following Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti Earthquake.