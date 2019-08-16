Elvis Presley Animated Spy Series a Go at Netflix

'Agent King' comes from Sony and counts Priscilla Presley among its executive producers.

Netflix is adding the King of Rock 'n' Roll to its roster of animated series.

The streamer has ordered an adult animated show called Agent King, which imagines Elvis Presley as a spy working for a secret government program to help battle dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the most famous rock 'n' roll star on the planet.

More to come.