'Series Regular' Podcast: ABC's 'Emergence' Arrives, 'Lost' Lives 15 Years Later

Every episode of Series Regular comes courtesy of Josh Wigler (that's me!), taking a closer look at a new corner of the genre television space. This week, it's a look at two separate corners of the genre television space, separated across time, but joined by the same network: ABC, which first offered up the legendary drama Lost on September 22, 2004, and is now set to launch Emergence 15 years later on September 24, 2019.

The first portion of this week's Series Regular focuses on Emergence, the new Allison Tolman-starring drama about a small-town police officer (Tolman) sucked into the midst of a massive mystery involving an equally enigmatic child. Created by the Agent Carter and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World team of Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, Emergence also features Clancy Brown and Donald Faison in starring roles. Describing the specific nature of the Emergence story risks revealing too much (and in fairness, the pilot episode still leaves much to the imagination), so rather than offering up inadvertent spoilers, take Fazekas and Butters at their respective words as they speak with Series Regular about what to expect from their new drama.

Following that conversation, the podcast trips back down the hatch for a quick look at Lost, which celebrated the 15th anniversary of its series premiere on September 22. The Damon Lindelof jungle drama's milestone has inspired countless fans to embark on their own rewatch projects, but for those who are considerably more pressed for time, tune into this week's Series Regular for what Wigler describes as the "Lost Binge Diet," a list of 15 essential episodes one can watch and still walk away feeling like they just went back to the island.

