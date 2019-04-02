Emilia Clarke Told Her Mom the End of 'Game of Thrones'

The actress on the hit HBO fantasy series says she was supposed to keep mum about its finale, but luckily her mom has "forgotten" what she told her anyway.

When Emilia Clarke stopped by The Late Show on Tuesday night, she admitted that she had broken Game of Thrones rules and told someone else the end of the blockbuster series: Her mom.

When asked by host Stephen Colbert whether she had told anyone the long-anticipated ending, the Daenerys Targaryen actress said, "I've got to be honest, I did... I wasn't supposed to, I told my mum." Clarke added, "The good thing about telling my mom was that she's a vault. Because she's [already] forgotten it."

Clarke learned her mother had already forgotten the details when she offhandedly mentioned to her mom that she already knew what happened -- and her mom didn't recall. "I'm kind of jealous of your mom," Colbert replied; he said he wanted the ending told to him time and again.

"If she falls asleep on a plane, I'm quite worried she's going to say it [talking in her sleep] and not know it happened," Clarke joked.

In all seriousness, the actress said that when she finished reading the script for the final season, she said she started crying. "I went for a very long walk... I couldn't quite handle that. It should have been raining, it was that kind of a moment," she said. Clarke claimed she ended up walking around London for over two hours to process the script.

Also while on Colbert's show, Clarke addressed her recent New Yorker essay revealing that she had suffered two brain aneurysms and brain surgeries while filming the HBO hit series. When Colbert asked the actress how the experience had changed her outlook on life, "Being completely honest, it made me petrified most of the time. I wish I could sit here and say, 'I was like, let's go jump out of a plane.'" She added, jokingly, "But I did do Game of Thrones, which was similar, certain seasons."

In the essay, Clarke described "a sense of doom closing in" after her first brain surgery, when she started experiencing memory problems belatedly: "In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug. I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job — my entire dream of what my life would be — centered on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost," she wrote.

On The Late Show, however, Clarke said that after a while, she began to gain "perspective" and realize how "lucky" she was to have survived.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO.