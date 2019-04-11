Emma Stone and Cecily Strong Welcome BTS to the 'SNL' Studio

"Look at these sweet beautiful men." Stone adds, "Voices of angels. And us, just two women in their thirties doing their best."

Ahead of this week's Saturday Night Live featuring host Emma Stone and musical guest BTS, NBC released a promo Thursday with Stone and SNL castmember Cecily Strong "freaking out" about the appearance of BTS.

"Oh my god," expresses Strong, her hands trembling. "I'm freaking out." Stone assumes she is freaking out about her, pointing out, "I can feel how excited everyone is to have me here." Strong turns to her, acknowledging, "Oh, Emma, hi, you're here."

Surrounded by the many members of BTS, Stone clarifies that she, too, is "flipping out" about the band. "BTS is all around us!" says Strong.

Trying another take of her announcement, Stone announces her arrival as host, followed by a more composed Strong: "Look at these sweet beautiful men." Stone adds, "Voices of angels. And us, just two women in their thirties doing their best." Strong concludes, "Wow, talk about a dream team. Go crazy, America."

After their highly anticipated appearance on SNL, BTS will continue their international stadium tour, titled "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself," in May and June.

This episode of Saturday Night Live airs April 13 at 8:30 PT on NBC.

