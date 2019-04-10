Emma Stone Fangirls Over BTS in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo

This week's host, Stone, loses her cool while camping out with the ladies of 'SNL' in anticipation of the K-pop boy band's performance on the show.

Emma Stone and the women of Saturday Night Live just can't wait for K-pop boy band BTS' upcoming performance on this week's show. In a new promo for SNL, released Wednesday, Stone — who will host NBC's long-running sketch comedy series for a fourth time on April 13 — and several female castmembers camp out sleepover-style as they await BTS' arrival at Studio 8H.

"I can't believe BTS is going to be dancing on this stage," says Melissa Villasenor, to which Stone excitedly replies, "I am camping out on this stage until BTS gets here!"

After Heidi Gardner states that she "can't pick a favorite" among the group's RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin, Kate McKinnon somberly responds: "If you picked a favorite, then inevitably the others would find out and then they would feel hurt."

But Sasheer Zamata assures the ladies that "they can all be your favorite." Stone agrees, telling everyone, "That’s really comforting."

That's when Stone and her gal pals are interrupted by SNL's Beck Bennett, who nonchalantly asks, "Girls, what are we doing?" Stone then angrily — albeit almost with a laugh — retorts, "Ew, Beck! What are you doing here? Get out. No boys allowed!"

Gardner huffs, "We're waiting for BTS. Bye!" Bennett really feels their wrath after he asks, "What's a BTS?"

"How dare you!" Stone shouts. "Go to hell, Beck!" exclaims Zamata. Screams McKinnon, "Shut your mouth!"

Bennett then reminds Stone that she may not have time to camp out and wait for BTS as she has "got a really busy week here hosting the show." But Stone doesn't care. "Whatever! You friggin' host," she says.

Though Stone admits she hadn't asked SNL creator Lorne Michaels if they could swap yet, Bennett is all for the idea. "Oh, I'm sure we don’t need to. He'd be happy for me. Me? Hosting the show? Yeah, he'd be like, 'Beck, that's awesome.' I mean, I could even fill in for BTS if they needed me," Bennett says as he walks away from the women. "Oh, I gotta put this on the 'gram! Yes, social media promotion. I'm on fire! This is my year!"

BTS shared the news about their performance on SNL on April 12 — just one day after their next album, Persona: Map of the Soul, is released. According to the band's label, Big Hit Entertainment, the LP has already sold 2.6 million presale copies. They've previously topped the Billboard 200 chart twice with their albums Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear.

Following the SNL gig, BTS will resume their international stadium tour May 4 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Watch Stone's BTS-themed SNL promo below.